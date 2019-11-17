'He was hard-working and popular' - Tributes paid to drowned man after car slips off Donegal pier

A man who drowned after a car slipped off a pier in Donegal has been described as hard-working and popular by those who knew him.

The incident happened on Arranmore Island off the coat of Donegal overnight.

Another man was also in the car but managed to escape, according to RTE.

Local sources say they may have been trying to turn the car on the pier when it slipped into the sea at around 5am on Sunday morning.

The man who died was a 26-year-old local, who was the driver of the car.

His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.

Gardai are investigating.

Area Lifesaving Manager at RNLI Owen Medland said the young man's death would be a huge loss to the island.

"The deceased was one of our volunteers and was very close to us. He was a super young man who would be a loss to any community never mind a small community," he said, speaking to the broadcaster.

"As an organisation, our thoughts are with the family, our volunteer crew who fought valiantly to save the young man's life, and the wider Arranmore community.

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher said he was shocked by the news.

He said he knew the family whom he described as "true islanders" and there was a great sense of loss as a result of the young man's death.

"He was a highly-regarded, hard-working and popular young man from a well-respected island family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time," he said.