‘He was my hero’: DUP MP recalls childhood memories with cousin murdered by IRA

Jim Shannon broke down in the House of Commons on Tuesday discussing the murder of his cousin by the IRA

A DUP MP who broke down in the House of Commons recalling the murder of his cousin by the IRA has said he was his “hero”, as he called the UK Government’s plans to pursue the controversial Troubles Bill “disappointing”.

On Tuesday, Jim Shannon was moved to tears speaking of the murder of his cousin, UDR Sergeant Kenneth Smyth, 51 years ago in Co Tyrone, during a debate on the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill in Westminster.

The MP for Strangford said his family and others have received “no justice” for the killings, as MPs continue to debate the bill which is aimed at limiting criminal investigations, legal proceedings, inquests and police complaints during the Troubles.

Sgt Smyth (28) was killed in December 1971 alongside his friend and fellow part-time UDR member Daniel McCormick after the pair stopped their car when they noticed a rope tied across the road just yards from the border in Co Tyrone.

When Mr McCormick attempted to reverse the car, an IRA gang emerged from the nearby bushes and opened fire.

Mr McCormick died almost instantly, while Sgt Smyth attempted to leave the vehicle before falling to the ground. He was then shot in the face three times.

No one has ever been charged with the murders and Sgt Smyth was later buried in Urney Presbyterian Church, where he married his wife just three months prior to his death.

Opening up about his emotional display in Westminster, Mr Shannon said his cousin was his hero.

“When we were small, we used to holiday together at our grandmother’s, just outside Strabane, back in the 1960s,” he said.

“He always took us shooting. I suppose when you’re small you’ve always someone you look up to, and that was Kenneth.

“He was my hero. Not just personally, but [also through] serving in the B-Specials and, of course, the Ulster Defence Regiment.

“My oldest son is named after him, Jamie Kenneth.”

Mr Shannon said he can recall “distinctly” the moment he was informed by his father that his beloved cousin had been killed.

“I had just left school in July of that year and that December I was working in my mum and dad’s shop in Ballywalter,” continued Mr Shannon.

“I was filling the 5lb potato bags, because that was my job, and my dad came up and told me Kenneth had been killed that morning.

“It’s my history. It certainly makes me aware, when it comes to those who have lost loved ones, that I understand that better than most. I understand their loss as well.”

During the debate, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, said he recognised the emotion of Mr Shannon in his remarks and said: “I cannot put myself in [Mr Shannon’s] shoes — I would not try to — and nor can I right the wrongs of something that happened 51 years ago.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also acknowledged that the bill is “not perfect” and, whilst it may be “imperfect” for Mr Shannon, “it might just work for some others”.

When asked about the response from the Secretary of State to his comments, Mr Shannon said he believes the Tory MP was “careful in his response”.

“He didn’t answer the question, by the way, but he was careful and recognised the hurt and the soreness, even after a period of time when you live with someone who is no longer here,” he said.

“How I wish when I came of age at 18 years old and got my first shotgun that we would have gone shooting together. That was denied to me.”

Mr Shannon’s emotional comments on Tuesday is not the first time he has shown emotion in the Commons.

He previously broke down in tears in January 2022 during an urgent question on revelations that some Conservative MPs and staffers had broken lockdown restrictions.

Mr Shannon’s mother-in-law died alone during the pandemic, a pain he said was felt by thousands of families across the UK.

“I don’t set out to be emotional, it’s not the purpose, but sometimes I just recognise the emotion coming up on me. During yesterday’s debate, it wasn’t just emotion for my family, but it was for the others I mentioned as well,” he said.

As for the future of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is still progressing through the debate stages in the House of Lords, Mr Shannon said he acknowledges the UK Government is committed to it.

“Disappointingly, the government seems entirely committed to pursuing this bill,” he stated.

“If you look at all the people who spoke about losing loved ones yesterday — Colum Eastwood, Stephen Farry, Carla Lockhart, even the Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Peter Kyle — it’s about the victims. It’s all about them, the ordinary people who just want to see the person who murdered their cousin, their brother, their dad, face justice — and not just justice for some.”