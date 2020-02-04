'He was our world', say heartbroken parents of schoolboy Deaglan Moran, who was knocked down in Downpatrick

The scene of the accident on Flying Horse Road in Downpatrick

The heartbroken parents of a teenage boy who died after he was hit by a car in Co Down have told how he was "their world".

Deaglan Moran (14) was hit by a car along the Flying Horse Road in Downpatrick on Sunday around 6.30pm.

His devastated parents Fiona and Lenny tearfully told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday the loss of their only son had left them utterly heartbroken.

His parents told of the moment they rushed to the scene where medics frantically attempted to save their son's life.

The De La Salle High School pupil had been out with friends when the tragic accident took place.

His parents said they had been at their Downpatrick home, ready to collect the Year 10 student who was with friends, when they received the phone call every parent dreads, from a mother of one of their son's friends just before 7pm.

"We had ordered a pizza and we were going to phone him in order to give him a lift. Then his friend's mum rung," Mr Moran recalled.

In tears, Mrs Moran continued: "She said: 'You better get here. Deaglan's been hit by a car'. I just said 'Is he breathing?'

"All his friends live up there, in that area. We always picked him up."

They - along with Deaglan's older sister Meaghan (18) - rushed to the Flying Horse Road where emergency service personnel had arrived to treat Deaglan.

"We got up to the scene and his mum couldn't face seeing him. Deaglan was on the road, lying on the road," said Mr Moran.

The schoolboy's mother said she prayed for her son's life to be saved.

"I knew he wasn't breathing because they were doing CPR and they worked on him for about an hour and a half," said Mrs Moran. She continued: "It's just so hard, he was so young. I was just in shock. I was numb. It still hasn't hit me.

"I was just praying to God that they could get a heartbeat."

Two of Deaglan's friends had been with him at the time of the collision, they revealed. The grieving parents said they remained at the scene until their beloved son's body was taken away three hours later.

Yesterday floral tributes were laid at the spot where the accident took place. De Le Salle also paid a moving tribute to the schoolboy on its Facebook page, offering their deepest sympathies to Deaglan's family.

His favourite saying was: 'It'll be alright in the morning' Fiona Moran

The Downpatrick teenager is the ninth person to have died on Northern Ireland's roads so far this year. Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The couple said they would never get over the loss of their "cheeky-chappy" son. "He means the world to us," said Mr Moran.

Fiona added: "Deaglan just loved life. He's well-known. Nobody would say a bad word about him. He had just picked his options for his GCSEs. I just went to his teacher-parent meeting and no-one had a bad word to say about him."

She explained: "They just said that he's a character, who loved to get in with the rest of them and carry on."

Deaglan's father added: "He liked to box and he practised in the garage, in the shed."

Fiona added: "This last year he just grew. We think he's still going to come through the door, or he's in his bedroom playing the PlayStation."

She added: "It's heartbreaking. I'll miss him. He was the life and the soul of the house."

Mrs Moran said Deaglan had always displayed a positive outlook on life.

"His favourite saying was: 'It'll be alright in the morning'," she said.

"He just loved life. He just wanted to be like his daddy."

His parents said Deaglan's love for life began from the moment he was born as a premature baby.

"He was born 10 weeks early. He was two pounds, 15 ounces. He fought," she continued.

"He was a cheeky-chappy who just loved life."

Mr Moran, a lorry driver, added: "He would come with me on the lorry."

Fiona revealed that her son had been looking forward to a summer job, helping paint the home belonging to the grandfather of one of his friends.

He had also been planning to participate in a charity bike ride for cancer nurses.

Mrs Moran said friends of the schoolboy have now pledged to take part in the event in Deaglan's memory.

Lenny added: "He meant the world to us. He was our world."

His wife added: "And he still is. He will always be here with me."