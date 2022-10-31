Head of Operation Kenova says interim report into Troubles murders to be published in new year

The head of a major probe into murders and serious crimes during the Troubles will publish an interim report in the new year.

Operation Kenova is investigating and reviewing more than 200 murders as well as offences of kidnap and torture.

They include the activities of Stakeknife, the Army’s top agent within the IRA, the IRA’s murder of Tom Oliver in Co Louth and the notorious loyalist Glenanne Gang.

Former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has published the protocol for releasing Kenova’s findings, paving the way for publication of an interim report in the new year.

Families of those impacted by Kenova’s investigation have been updated on Monday with details of the protocol which was fine-tuned following feedback from the consultation process.

It now means the report, which is in the process of being finalised, can move to Stage 2 – the representations process, in the coming weeks.

This phase will see Kenova contacting those organisations criticised or anyone who might be adversely affected by the report.

The interim report will address high level themes and issues concentrating on findings of Operation Kenova, into the alleged activities of the person known as Stakeknife.

Operation Mizzenmast, the murder of Jean Smyth-Campbell in 1972; Operation Turma, the murder of three RUC officers on Kinnego Embankment in 1982 and The Barnard Review – a review into what has become known as the Glenanne Gang series – will each be reported on separately in the future.

The Kenova interim report will address what was, and was not, happening between organisations; the Provisional IRA and its Internal Security Unit, the police, armed forces, intelligence services and their agents and informants.

In particular it will focus on PIRA which committed these murders and whether steps were, or were not, taken by the security forces before these abductions and murders occurred to protect people, or subsequently to bring those responsible to justice.

It will also comment on the state’s approach to investigating such cases and the nigh on impossible operating environment that confronted the security forces.

Mr Boutcher said: "My commitment to publishing the results of all of the Kenova investigations remains as strong as ever and this takes us a step closer to achieving this.

“While there is much discussion about the future of legacy following the Government proposed Bill, the Bill should not impact the release of the Kenova’s findings.

"Now the process for release has been finalised, we can start the work of engaging with all of the relevant parties before publication which I anticipate will be early 2023. This will finally mean we can address some of the unanswered questions from families."