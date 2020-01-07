Headstones safety move at Northern Ireland council's cemeteries

Headstones in Mid Ulster District Council's cemeteries will be laid flat if deemed unsafe during inspections. (stock photo)

Headstones in Mid Ulster District Council's cemeteries will be laid flat if deemed unsafe during inspections.

The council is to begin safety checks over the coming months at the five main cemeteries it manages.

It will check headstones and memorials to identify any at risk of toppling or breaking, before similar checks are carried out on a further 25 old burial grounds which are no longer in use.

Where there is movement in a memorial, staff will place a discrete sign at the grave which will alert a visitor that there is an issue with its safety.

If it is believed the memorial presents a significant or immediate risk of toppling, staff will need to make the memorial safe temporarily by using a system of stakes and bands. In very rare cases, where the memorial is likely to collapse, they may need to lay the memorial flat.

Details are available at www.midulstercouncil.org/memorialsafety