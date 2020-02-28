Health and Safety Executive 'gave no assurances' over dangers of faulty MoT lifts

Most of the lifts at MoT centres were found to have cracks

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has said it never gave any assurances to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) regarding the dangers of cracked vehicle lifts at MoT centres.

It comes after it emerged thousands of MoT tests were carried out during a period when problems were first detected in the equipment.

From October to December last year, just over 269,000 tests were carried out - an increase rise of 3.5% from the previous year.

This is despite cracks in lifts first being detected in November.

The process of closing test centres did not begin until January 21, after cracks were discovered in some vehicles lifts during a planned inspection of Armagh MoT centre.

Two days later scores of MoT tests were cancelled when it emerged cracks were detected in 48 out of 55 lifts across Northern Ireland.

When asked if any concerns were raised about the scale of MoT inspections carried out while lifts were faulty, Alliance Party Infrastructure spokesperson Andrew Muir said: "Concerns were raised over this issue and assurances given by the department.

"It is important the findings of any review into this be shared so we are aware of what happened and how to prevent it in future."

A HSENI spokesperson, however, said "at no time" did it give assurances to the DfI that there were no dangers from a health and safety perspective.

"HSENI first became aware of the problems, following a complaint received on Tuesday 21 January and via subsequent media coverage," the spokesperson added.

"HSENI contacted the DVA to ascertain the extent of the problems and what action DVA was taking to address these.

"On Wednesday 22 January DVA gave written assurances to HSENI that appropriate action was being taken, which included removing vehicle lifts from service until their safety was assessed and verified by a competent person.”

On Thursday, it was announced that 52 new vehicle lifts would be purchased to resolve the MoT crisis.

The replacements will cost £1.8million, funded out of Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) reserves.