Health chiefs ‘must be held accountable for decisions’

Lakeview report shows action needed to prevent serious mistakes: professor

Senior medics and health managers “need to be made accountable for their decision-making” to prevent serious mistakes — like those reported at Lakeview Hospital in Co Londonderry — from happening again, an academic has said.

Roy McConkey, Emeritus Professor at Ulster University’s Institute of Nursing and Health Research, made the comments in a letter to the Belfast Telegraph.

Read more The shocking truth about a Derry hospital tasked with taking care of extremely vulnerable patients

It follows an investigation by this newspaper into “serious concerns” about how Lakeview has been operated.

Health regulator RQIA visited Lakeview four months ago and staff were later told the regulator had raised a number of issues at the facility, which cares for those with learning disabilities and patients detained under the Mental Health Order.

A whistleblower told the Belfast Telegraph that the Western Trust’s Assistant Director of Adult Learning Disability Services, Christine McLaughlin, briefed staff on RQIA’s findings a month ago, and told them inspectors found patients were being given anti-psychotic medication well above recommended levels and the RQIA was so concerned about how patients’ finances were being handled that they called in a financial expert.

While staff at Lakeview were told of the inspectors’ concerns, the families of patients were not.

Ms McLaughlin also said that the RQIA told the Western Trust that it planned to serve five improvement notices on Lakeview and senior colleagues feared the facility would have to close.

Prof McConkey was a member of the Equal Lives Panel for the Bamford Review, which examined the law, policy and provisions affecting people with mental health needs or a learning disability in Northern Ireland. Prof McConkey said he and others involved had argued that investment should be made in community support services and not in specialist assessment and treatment facilities.

Health trusts, the Health Department and Health and Social Care Board “did not listen”, Prof McConkey said, and instead invested millions into a model of care for those with learning disabilities “that should have been confined to history decades ago”.

DUP MLA Pam Cameron, deputy chair of Stormont’s health committee, said she will raise the matter with the Health Minister and at the committee.

Asked for a response to Prof McConkey’s letter, the Western Trust referred to a previous statement, which said that it “took immediate action and developed an improvement plan with identified timeframes for the required improvements.

“The plan was shared and agreed with RQIA. Work identified in the improvement plan remains ongoing and is managed through a project team and project board as well as being overseen by the trust corporate management team.”