Health minister announces public consultation on future of Muckamore Abbey Hospital

Families of patients of the hospital were summoned to a meeting at a hotel in Antrim on Monday evening where health officials broke the news.

It is understood families expressed concerns about the safety of their loved ones as plans to resettle current residents of the hospital were laid out.

Last month, the UUP minister said he was considering options for the future role of the hospital and said he would make a statement on the matter in the coming weeks.

"It is increasingly clear that the time when a large isolated specialist hospital of this kind was the correct model has passed,” he said.

“Decisions will have to be made, sooner rather than later, to secure a better future.

"My priority continues to be the safety and well-being of all those who use the services provided on the Muckamore site, and any decisions about the future of these will only be taken in consultation with patients and their families."

Allegations of abuse and neglect at Muckamore Abbey Hospital are currently at the centre of the UK’s largest ever safeguarding investigation.

A public inquiry examining conditions inside the hospital and the treatment of former and current residents has been told the police probe is expected to run into next year with detectives examining more than 34 years’ worth of CCTV footage.

At the start of the public hearings of the inquiry in June, lawyer Andrew McGuinness apologised on behalf of the Department of Health “for the appalling behaviours identified” in two official reports examining conditions at Muckamore Abbey.

He also said findings of the reports “reflected practices that fell well short of what is acceptable”.

Providing details of the ongoing police investigation, counsel for the PSNI Mark Robinson KC said detectives have gathered more than 300,000 hours of CCTV footage from inside the hospital.

The public hearings have heard a succession of harrowing accounts from former and current patients and their loved ones.

Last week, the mum of one former resident said he contracted dysentery and scabies, spent time in seclusion and came home with bruising on his penis.

The woman, referred to as Patricia, said her son was first admitted to Muckamore Abbey for assessment in 1992 when he was just 12.

At the end of the assessment period, the family was told he was being detained under the Mental Health Act.

Patricia said she travelled to Muckamore Abbey Hospital at the time to try to bring her son home, but was told that she could not because of his behavioural and mental-health issues.

"Ciaran knew I was outside Muckamore Abbey Hospital and he was there banging on the door shouting to get out," she said.

Patricia said her son, who was eventually diagnosed with a severe learning disability and mental-health issues, was initially placed on an adult ward where he slept in a dormitory.

The inquiry heard how when Ciaran was first admitted, he wrote a note saying he hated the hospital and that he wanted to escape from it.