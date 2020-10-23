Health minister ‘deeply disturbed’ at postponed cancer procedures

The Belfast Health Trust has issued an apology.

Stormont health minister Robin Swann has said he is “deeply disturbed” that cancer procedures are being postponed.

The Belfast Health Trust issued an apology after cancelling 106 planned surgeries and scopes.

The trust explained that the “extremely difficult decision” was taken to expand Covid-19 intensive care capacity and support teams.

Mr Swann said he will be seeking assurances that any cancelled procedures will be rescheduled urgently.

“This situation is extremely distressing for patients and families and I sincerely apologise for the distress that has been caused,” he said.

“This is also a dreadful position for our healthcare staff and hospital managers to be in.

“The more critically ill Covid patients there are, the less staffing capacity we have in the system for non-Covid services.

“This is the dire reality that we find ourselves in.”

Mr Swann said there have been longstanding staffing pressures in the health service, adding they “cannot be fixed in the short term”.

“I am committed to increasing our workforce, however it takes years to train specialist staff who are equipped with the knowledge and skills that our health service needs and deserves,” he said.

Stormont Health Committee chairman Colm Gildernew (Sinn Fein) described the situation as “unacceptable”.

“Since June we have been getting assurances from the Department of Health that the process of rebuilding health services would proceed even within the prevailing Covid-19 situation,” he said.

“While patients understand the additional pressures that the health and social care system is facing, it’s unacceptable that they are not receiving the urgent care they require.

“Patients need certainty and guarantees that their procedures will go ahead, they should not be left feeling anxious and worried.

“The minister must immediately put plans in place to ensure cancer patients are receiving the urgent care and treatment they require.”

Meanwhile, deputy chair of the health committee Pam Cameron (DUP) urged Mr Swann to identify “key asks” for the Executive and Government to alleviate demand, and to consider calling on the armed forces for help.

“I fully appreciate that addressing the long-term staff recruitment and retention issues will not be a quick fix but we must press on with efforts to greater resolve it,” she said.

“It is widely recognised by all parties that our health service staff are under immense strain as the number of hospital cases of Covid-19 rises again.

“In other parts of the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Defence have played a central role in easing the pressure on health service staffing and resources.

“Locally recruited regiments, such as the Irish Guards and Royal Irish, have carried out duties in Wales assisting ambulance crews, operating drive-in testing centres in England and delivering supplies to name just a few examples.

“The minister must strongly consider utilising them in Northern Ireland to provide immediate support so we can scale up testing of healthcare staff.

“We need to act now to exhaust every avenue and ensure every patient with Covid-19 or another health problem receives a fair deal and equitable treatment.”