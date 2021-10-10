Health Minister plans to ban smoking in cars when children are passengers

Drivers in breach of proposed legislation will be fined £50

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he intends to introduce a ban on smoking in cars when children are passengers and fine drivers £50 if they breach the proposed legislation.

E-cigarettes sold to young people under the age of 18 would also be made illegal under his proposals.

Announcing his plans on Sunday, Mr Swann insisted the use of tobacco continues to be “a primary cause of preventable ill health and premature death” in Northern Ireland.

"It is vital that we maximise our efforts to reduce smoking prevalence and protect people, particularly children, from the effects of second-hand smoke,” he said.

Legislation is already in place which bans smoking in certain premises, places and vehicles, including on public transport and in work vehicles used by more than one person.

The proposed new regulations would extend the current smoke-free provisions to private vehicles where children are present, when there is more than one person in the car and the vehicle is enclosed.

It is also proposed that failing to prevent smoking in a smoke-free private vehicle will be made an offence.

The plan has been criticised by smokers’ lobby group, Forest which branded it a “complete waste of legislative time and money”.

British Medical Association NI, however, has welcomed the move with its board of science member Paul Darragh giving it support,

"Extending the current regulations to include a ban on smoking in cars when children are present will bring us into line with the rest of the UK and is a step in the right direction.” said Paul/

Currently, the enforcement of smoke-free legislation is the sole responsibility of district councils.

However, the draft regulations relating to smoking in private vehicles propose that a dual enforcement approach between district councils and the PSNI is adopted in relation to all smoke-free vehicles.

Failure to pay a fixed penalty notice could result in the matter being referred to court under the plans.

On conviction of an offence in relation to smoking in a smoke-free vehicle, a court can award a fine to a maximum of £1,000, while upon conviction of an offence of failing to prevent smoking in a smoke-free vehicle, a court can award a fine to a maximum of £2,500.

Mr Swann said: "Children and young people are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke as they breathe more rapidly and inhale more pollutants per pound of body weight than adults.

"The Royal College of Physicians has reported that this can lead to increased risk of asthma, lower respiratory infections, middle ear disease, bronchitis, bacterial meningitis and sudden infant death syndrome, as well as reduced respiratory function.

"These planned regulations will play an important role in protecting children from the harms of nicotine addiction and tobacco use.”

The Health Minister added: "I anticipate that, subject to Assembly approval, these regulations will be operational early next year."

Proposals to prevent the sale of nicotine inhaling products, such as e-cigarettes, to anyone aged under 18, will be made under the Health Miscellaneous Provisions Act (NI) 2016.

The 2019 Young Persons’ Behaviour and Attitudes Survey (YPBAS) reported that 3% of 11-16 year olds use e-cigarettes on a regular basis, at least once a week.

It will also be an offence to purchase such products on behalf of a child. These offences mirror current offences relating to tobacco sales.

Mr Swann said: "Nicotine is highly addictive and, according to the World Health Organisation, exposure to nicotine whilst still in adolescence can lead to long-term consequences for brain development.

"In addition to the potential long-term health implications of e-cigarette use by teenagers, there are also concerns that they may act as a gateway into smoking.

"Youth smoking prevalence in Northern Ireland has been steadily decreasing in recent years, and I do not wish to see this trend reversed because young people, who may not have been induced initially to smoke tobacco, instead become addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes."

Simon Clark, director of the smokers' group Forest, said the ban has already been implemented in other UK regions which he claimed had resulted in “a complete waste of legislative time and money”.

"Since the practice was banned in England and Scotland you can count on the fingers of one hand the number of successful prosecutions,” he said.

"This is because even before legislation was introduced very few adults smoked in cars with children because the overwhelming majority knew it was inconsiderate and didn't do it.

"In this instance politicians should butt out of people's lives and trust them to use their common sense, which most of us do.

"Instead this is a stepping stone to banning smoking in all private vehicles, regardless of the presence of children, and other private spaces that should be beyond the reach of government."