Health Minister Robin Swann condemns missile attacks on fire crews

The Health Minister has strongly condemned overnight attacks on fire crews tasked to deal with more than 60 incidents over the Halloween weekend.

Robin Swann yesterday said that it "beggars belief" anyone would consider using fireworks as missiles.

He was speaking after two incidents at the weekend, one which resulted in a two-year-old girl sustaining a facial burn after a rocket was thrown into a family garden in Newry on Saturday evening,

The NI Fire and Rescue service last night reported that its fire crews had responded to 62 incidents across Northern Ireland between 6pm on Saturday to 1am yesterday - despite Covid-19 restrictions being in place.

Eighteen of these incidents were bonfire-related.

A spokesman for the service said it received 83 emergency calls. In all, the NIFRS reported a more than 20% increase in emergency calls.

Crews dealt with hostile members of the public throwing missiles, including fireworks, as they responded to two calls.

At one of the incidents, crew members were forced to withdraw for safety reasons. Nobody was injured.

Mr Swann said: "It quite frankly beggars belief that anyone would consider this acceptable behaviour.

"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported but it could have turned out very differently."

The Health Minister continued: "NIFRS crews have a challenging enough job without having to contend with idiotic missile throwing.

"If we learn anything from 2020, it should be that we all have to treasure our frontline workers and let them know how much we as a society value them."

Condemning the incidents, Paddy Gallagher from the NIFRS said the increase in calls was not unexpected given that there were no "pre-arranged" events.

"We had anticipated a potential increase in the number of people who would be making their own arrangements for Halloween night," Mr Gallagher told the BBC.

Many major events to mark Halloween in Northern Ireland were cancelled for 2020 as a result of coronavirus restrictions.