Health minister Robin Swann says ‘no red flag’ children waiting longer than a year for hospital appointment

Health minister Robin Swann has said that “based on September monitoring information, there are no red flag paediatric patients waiting more than 52 weeks” in Northern Ireland.

His statement is in response to a report by the Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma, who found that more than 17,000 children were waiting more than a year to see a hospital consultant for the first time.

Her review revealed more than 500 children in Northern Ireland had been waiting longer than four years for a first hospital appointment in April.

It was also reported that 24 children in Northern Ireland with confirmed or suspected cancers had to wait over a year for a first appointment.

SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath challenged the health minister over the report in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“Would the minister undertake that today, or at latest tomorrow, if there are children with a red flag case of suspected cancer, that they will see a specialist in the next 24 to 48 hours?” asked Mr McGrath.

Mr Swann has since commented that “the data in relation to paediatric red flags referred to in the NICCY report was correct as of April 2021”, but added that is no longer the case as of September.

"Waiting times were clearly unacceptable prior to Covid-19 and have been exacerbated by the devastating impact of the pandemic across all aspects of service provision including, unfortunately, across children’s services,” he added.

“Addressing waiting lists remains a top priority for me however it will require systemic change and long term investment.”

The DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he is awaiting a meeting with Robin Swann on the issue, which is scheduled for December.

“I think we need to invest more in children’s health. I think children should have a degree of priority when it comes to such services. We need to reform our health service, we need to get on with that job,” Mr Donaldson told BBC NI.

“I have been asking for the meeting now for some time. That is the earliest the minister of health could offer to me. We are trying to see if we can get that date brought forward.”

Mr Swann also said that his department and the wider HSC (Health and Social Care) system will “carefully consider the report and recommendations from the commissioner as part of our ongoing work to transform and rebuild services.

