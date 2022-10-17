Health Minister says ‘UK-wide solution’ needed to avoid industrial action as thousands more workers are balloted

Health Minister Robin Swann has said a pay increase for health workers must be funded by the Executive and avoiding industrial action will require a UK-wide solution.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has challenged the Health Minister over revelations that thousands more health workers are to be balloted for strike action.

The west Belfast MLA asked the Minister to outline his position on health workers’ pay after the trade union UNISON announced plans to ballot its members over pay and safe staffing levels.

“The Health Minister can no longer ignore the demands of health workers who are being hammered by the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“Health workers are being forced towards the picket line ahead of Christmas thanks to the Minister’s offer of a real terms pay cut. His position is untenable.

“Private agencies are being paid a fortune to plug the gaps in our health service while NHS are staff told to tighten their belts.

“The Health Minister won't address the crisis in our NHS without paying health workers a decent wage.”

Mr Swann has publicly confirmed his acceptance of the recommended NHS pay awards for 2022/23.

The Department of Health said: “He has been unable to move forward on these awards to date due to the ongoing lack of a NI public sector pay policy.

“The Minister has also been clear that any pay increase must be fully funded by the Executive. He remains committed to implementing the awards.

“A number of NHS trade unions are seeking higher pay awards than those recommended by the national pay review bodies, raising the prospect of UK-wide industrial action.

“Minister Swann has been clear that a UK-wide solution would be required to prevent such industrial action.”