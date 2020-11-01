Health Minister Swann condemns attacks on fire crews amid increase in Halloween calls

Health Minister Robin Swann has condemned overnight attacks in which fireworks and other missiles were thrown at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) during Halloween call-outs.

It follows two separate incidents in which crew members were attacked, forcing one crew to withdraw.

The minister said the behaviour, which "beggars belief", is not acceptable.

"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported but it could have turned out very differently," he said.

"NIFRS crews have a challenging enough job without having to contend with idiotic missile throwing.

"If we learn anything from 2020, it should be that we all have to treasure our frontline workers and let them know how much we as a society value them."

The fire service reported an increase in calls attended by the fire service here compared to Halloween last year.

They received 83 emergency calls and crews responded to 62 operational incidents in what they say was a 22% increase compared with Halloween 2019.

Of the incidents attended, 18 were bonfire or Halloween related.

All of the incidents happened between 6pm on October 31 and 1am on November 1st.