Health Minister Swann reinstates temporary cross-border healthcare directive

The Health Minister Robin Swann has announced a temporary cross-border healthcare directive with the Republic of Ireland is to be reinstated.

The Republic of Ireland Reimbursement Scheme allows patients here to seek and pay for routinely commissioned treatment in the private sector and have the costs, up to the cost of the treatment to the Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland, reimbursed.

Mr Swann said the temporary 12-month measure is designed to help reduce Northern Ireland’s waiting lists.

“Reinstating a limited version of the cross-border healthcare directive to Ireland will not have a dramatic impact on the overall waiting lists, but it will provide an opportunity for some to have their treatment much earlier,” he said.

“We need an urgent and collective approach across government to tackle this issue and deliver a health service that is fit for the 21st century.

“I remain steadfast in my commitment to tackle issues within the health service and I do not underestimate the challenge ahead.

“We must look at better ways of working if we are to have a health service that can deliver for now and for generations to come. Covid-19 brought many challenges but it also brought an opportunity to change what we do and how we do it.

“As we continue to rebuild we need to make the system stronger and more agile so that it can continue to deliver for many generations to come.”

According to the department, the Republic of Ireland Reimbursement Scheme will be managed by the Health and Social Care Board and all treatment is subject to prior authorisation.

The Cross-Border Healthcare Directive (CBD), which was passed in Brussels in 2011, no longer applied since the Brexit transition period ended on December 31 2020, and the UK formally left the EU.

Under the EU's Cross-Border Directive, patients here have been able to avail of £14.1m worth of healthcare in the Republic over the last five years.