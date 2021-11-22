Health minister takes aim at opponents of Covid certification plan

Mr Swann accused opponents of misrepresenting the Northern Ireland plan.

Stock Image: The COVIDCert NI app that displays vaccination passports for domestic and travel use on November, 17 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Opponents of Stormont’s Covid certification plans are deliberately or mischievously making false claims that it is solely about vaccine status, the Health Minister has warned.

Robin Swann said the fact people could also gain access to hospitality premises with a negative Covid-19 lateral flow test result or by proving they had previously contracted the virus was being lost amid the controversy over the planned introduction of the system.

Mr Swann’s Covid certification scheme, which will be enforced across the hospitality sector from December 13, differs from entry systems already in operation in Scotland and the Irish Republic that do not accept a recent negative test result.

Answering questions in the Assembly, Mr Swann accused opponents of misrepresenting the Northern Ireland plan.

Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It’s not solely about the focused utilisation of vaccination, which many seem to be focused on since last week, either deliberately, mischievously or to prove an ideological point that they have already taken a stance on,” he said.

During question time, the minister also warned that ongoing disruption to elective care procedures was set to continue.

Some operations, including cancer procedures, continue to be postponed in Northern Ireland due to pressures on the system caused by Covid.

Mr Swann said that situation was set to continue into the winter.

“I suppose whilst we continue to try to protect elective care as much as possible the stark increases in hospitalisations have undoubtedly seen an impact on delivery and it’s expected that surgical capacity will continue to be constrained for as long as this level of pressure persists,” he said.

The minister also told MLAs that around 300 patients were currently in hospital in Northern Ireland awaiting a domiciliary care package to allow them to be discharged.

The DUP has insisted increased investment and focus on domiciliary care would have a greater effect on reducing hospital capacity pressures than the Covid certification scheme, which the party voted against at the Executive last week.

During question time, Mr Swann also told the Assembly that dental practices in Northern Ireland continue to operate at only half usual capacity due to Covid limitations.