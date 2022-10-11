Health Minister ‘unlawfully enlarged his powers to impose further Covid-19 restrictions’, court told

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has unlawfully “enlarged” his powers to impose further Covid-19 restrictions, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for a Co Antrim man challenged the six-month extension announced by Robin Swann under the Coronavirus Act.

In September Mr Swann took the step which allows him to introduce health protection measures in response to any future developments in the pandemic.

But Darren Williams is seeking a judicial review of the decision, claiming it was taken in breach of a requirement to obtain Executive Committee approval.

In court today, his barrister Conan Fegan claimed: “The Minister has unlawfully enlarged his powers.

“It’s the extension of the powers and the provision given to himself to introduce new regulations.”

At the time Mr Swann said he had received legal advice that the move could be made in the absence of a functioning power-sharing administration at Stormont.

The Minister stated that while he has no plans or desire to introduce further restrictions, Northern Ireland would be out of alignment with the rest of the UK in responding to any new Covid-19 variant if the powers were allowed to lapse.

Mr Williams’ legal team contend it was a significant and controversial decision taken without wider Executive consent – breaching both the Northern Ireland Act 1998 and the Ministerial Code.

They are seeking to have the extension declared unlawful and quashed.

However, during today’s preliminary hearing the alleged urgency of the challenge was disputed.

Tony McGleenan KC, for the Minister, insisted a further process would be required before any new regulations are brought in.

“(Mr Swann said) he has no plans and no desire to introduce further restrictions, and was hoping it would not be necessary,” the barrister submitted.

Adjourning the case for a week, Mr Justice Scoffield indicated it would allow time for a more detailed response about any proposed use of the powers.

Outside court Mr Williams solicitor, Ciaran O’Hare, said: "My client is very concerned in relation to these matters and proceedings are now underway.”