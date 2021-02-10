Health officials deal with thousands of queries during pandemic

Civil servants in the relatively small department have been under unprecedented pressure, Robin Swann said.

Officials working with Stormont’s Health Minister have dealt with more than 18,000 pieces of correspondence over the last year during the pandemic (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Officials working closely with Stormont’s Health Minister have dealt with more than 18,000 pieces of correspondence over the last year during the pandemic.

Civil servants in the relatively small department have been under unprecedented pressure, Robin Swann said.

His predecessor dealt with just over 6,000 bits of correspondence over a similar period.

Mr Swann said: “It is an extreme increase of workload, especially when my department has borne the brunt of this pandemic.”

He added: “It is an increasing and massive workload.”

The press office has processed thousands of media queries compared to hundreds before the pandemic.

Mr Swann paid tribute to his staff’s professionalism and dedication.

He said: “That goes far beyond what we should expect of the civil service.

“They have been under extreme pressure.”