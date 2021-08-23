Health officials hail Big Jab Weekend success as more than 12,000 get first vaccine dose

17-year-old Danielle McIlroy who received the last vaccination of the day, speaks to Health Minister Robin Swann. Credit: Niall Carson/PA

More than 12,000 vaccinations were administrated during the Big Jab Weekend, the Department of Health has revealed.

The figure, published on Monday, is based on provisional returns for vaccination centres and clinics which received people for their first jabs on Saturday and Sunday.

The health department thanked on Twitter everyone who had attended the clinics over the Big Jab Weekend, insisting the 12,194 people who had turned up had made it a success.

It added that more details will become available when all returns from centres are finalised

The latest figures come as Health Minister Robin Swann said the time was not right to tighten coronavirus restrictions.

Another nine deaths and over 1,300 cases of Coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health.

Deaths are up from 30 two weeks ago to 51 in the past seven days.

It brings to 2,311 the total number of deaths linked to the virus in Northern Ireland since reporting in the pandemic began.

Monday’s statistics show there has been 1,320 new cases of the virus detected

Hospital capacity is at 100% with four over capacity. Just six beds are available across the entire health care system, the department’s dashboard says.

Admissions are down. There have been 231 patients admitted with Covid in the past seven days compared to 307 in the previous seven-day period.

There are 352 people in hospital with the virus with 43 in intensive care and 28 on a ventilator.

One hundred and thirty two care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

The latest vaccination figures show 1,264,515 have had their first dose and 1.143million are fully vaccinated.

Mr Swann was speaking as the final vaccine was delivered at the SSE Arena on Sunday evening.

The minister said the Executive would meet in the first week of September and consider the increasing case numbers.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to the has paid tribute to Northern Ireland’s Chief Nursing Officer Professor Charlotte McArdle after she resigned to take up a new job in England.

There are fears, however, Professor McArdle’s departure during the coronavirus pandemic may create "significant instability" for nurses and midwives.

Prof Charlotte McArdle resigned the post on Monday after nearly nine years.

The Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives have written to the Department of Health outlining their concerns after her resignation.

The unions said they have also raised the issue with the health minister.

SDLP health spokesperson Cara Hunter said Professor McArdle had provided much needed leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and had led her staff in an exemplary fashion during the toughest time imaginable for nurses and midwives.

She called for a new Chief Nursing Officer to be recruited as soon as possible with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.

The East Derry MLA said: “Everyone knows how difficult it has been for our health care staff during the coronavirus pandemic... Through all of that Professor McArdle has been a real leader to her staff, she has represented them well and fought for their interests when they needed it most.

“While we will be sad to see her go, I would also like to congratulate on her on new role in England. The North’s loss will be their gain and I’m sure she will go on to make a huge contribution to nursing there, as she did during her time with the Department of Health.”

She added: “I hope the department will move quickly to appoint a replacement for Professor McArdle. We are still in the midst of a global pandemic and we cannot allow the appointment process to drag as we have seen with similar positions in the past.

" Our nurses and midwives need stability now more than ever and I hope this will be taken into consideration so that uncertainty is not allowed to fester within our health service.”