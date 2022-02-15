Health service dealt blow as budget cannot be introduced due to Stormont crisis

A draft three-year budget for Northern Ireland that prioritised action on the region's spiralling health waiting lists cannot be introduced due to the powersharing crisis, the Finance Minister has announced.

Conor Murphy said more than £300 million in additional funds earmarked for the next financial year can also not be spent because of the lack of functioning Executive – along with a single-year budget for 2022/23. Departments are instead operating on emergency funding arrangements until the impasse is resolved.

The minister had sought legal advice from the attorney general on whether he could bring the draft budget for 2022 to 2025 to the Assembly without the sign-off of ministers.

The spending plan had been out for public consultation when the DUP withdrew first minister Paul Givan from the administration as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In the draft budget, a 10% increase in health spending in Northern Ireland had been proposed, with £21 billion earmarked for services over the next three years.

The plan would have left other departments facing some tough choices as a result of the 10% cash increase for the health budget. While none of the other departments would have seen a reduction in their baseline allocation from the last budget, they would have been 2% down on what they would have expected to receive if extra funding were not being diverted to health.

"Since the resignation of the first minister I have considered all possible avenues that might have allowed me to proceed with a budget, including bringing it directly to the Assembly," Mr Murphy told MLAs on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the legal advice is clear that the budget must be agreed by the Executive. "This means that on April 1 the health service will not be able to plan on a three-year basis, nor will it be equipped with additional resources to invest in waiting lists, cancer services and mental health. In these circumstances, rather than improving, the health service will decline."

Mr Murphy said he had decided to pause the public consultation exercise on the draft budget and said it was something the next Executive would need to explore.

"Last week the Health Minister apologised to people on waiting lists because without a multi-year budget, the opportunity to rebuild the health service would be 'cruelly taken away'," he said.

"That analysis is sadly correct, although it should be the DUP apologising for the damage it is inflicting on the health service, not Minister Swann."

On the ability of spending hundreds of millions of carried over funds next year, Mr Murphy said: "Departments cannot plan to make use of this additional £300 million in funding.

"Instead the money will sit idle, until such times as an Executive is re-established."

Mr Murphy said he would make a £45 million in-year reallocation of Stormont funds to ensure the administration did not breach the limit of underspent cash it can carry over into the next financial year – with the money being allocated to the departments of communities, education and infrastructure. He said: "I have written to ministers to ask them for their views on this course of action and have made clear to them that the alternative is that funding that could be used to support local people and services might instead be lost to the Treasury."

Mr Murphy also highlighted the need to provide match funding for community groups supported through the European Social Fund (ESF). He urged DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to prioritise the ESF match funding from within his own budget.

The draft budget had proposed a continuation of the current freeze on both the domestic and non-domestic regional rates for the next three years.

Mr Murphy said that freeze could now only be continued for one year. "This freeze was intended to help with the rising costs being faced by families and businesses alike," he said.

"On the basis of legal advice, I can proceed with this freeze for one year only. That means that households and businesses will not have certainty on their rates for the subsequent two years."

Mr Murphy said he would proceed with a proposed £50 million rate relief package for businesses.

The package would deliver a three-month rates holiday for sectors hit hardest by the pandemic - retail, tourism, hospitality, leisure, childcare, newspapers and airports.

Stephen Farry MP said that the situation left by the collapse of the Executive is “unforgivable”.

He tweeted: “People will be very angry today. DUP collapsed Executive with no justification. This leaves budget chaos & financial uncertainty. Money at risk of being lost to NI. This situation is unforgivable especially when so many people are in need, esp in health sector, and jobs at risk.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

TUV leader Jim Allister, however, blamed the protocol for the reason behind the lack of budget.

He tweeted: “SF Finance Minister grandstanding over budget while ignoring his party left NI without an Assembly Budget for 3 years. Lack of budget another consequence of the imposition of the iniquitous Protocol.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said the news is “bad for business and for our economy as a whole”. He added: “Our local business community deserve so much better than this.

“It is regrettable that the draft NI Budget is not able to be delivered because of the Executive being unable to meet. We need a three-year budget to be agreed to enable Ministers to plan ahead in relation to key areas such as skills, infrastructure and further measures to support business”

“Retail NI does welcome the further extension of the business rates holiday by three months for our members from April. This will give smaller traders greater support, particularly given the huge increases in energy costs they are having to deal with.”