Health service disruption fears as trusts block QUB emails in aftermath of attempted cyber-attack

Health Trusts are no longer accepting messages from Queen's University (QUB) email addresses following the attempted cyber-attack in February, it has emerged.

The revelation, which has raised fears of disruption to services, means thousands of staff and students who work and study at QUB while also working on wards or other trust settings cannot communicate with one another via university email addresses.

In an update on its website, QUB said: "All HSC [Health and Social Care] Trusts are currently not accepting emails sent or received from Queen's qub.ac.uk email address. All parties are working to resolve as soon as is practicable."

At the beginning of March, QUB revealed its systems had been targeted in an attempted cyber-attack. Access to a number of those systems was suspended as a precaution.

The university said at the time there was "no evidence" that any data had been stolen.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said it was aware of the attempted attack and was working to understand its impact, though the university had already confirmed that the "immediate operational impact [had been] mitigated".

"Universities hold valuable data which can make them a lucrative target. The NCSC works closely with the sector to help it to improve its cyber-resilience," the NCSC added.

"The NCSC's Cyber Threat to Universities Report (published in 2019), outlines the online risks academic institutions face and the steps that can be taken to counter them, as well as [giving] a forward look on new issues that could arise."

A staff member at QUB who did not wish to be named told the Belfast Telegraph the incident was still having an effect more than three months later.

"While it's not as bad as it was when the attack happened, there are still regular outages in some systems," they added.

“It's caused delays and affected everything from general administration work to teaching, to some degree.

SDLP health spokesperson Cara Hunter said she wanted to know when QUB emails would be accepted again.

"Cyber-attacks on public services and education institutions are a significant threat and this underscores how long-lasting the consequences of an attack can be for an organisation like Queen's," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I have written to the university seeking an update on efforts to restore email communication with health trusts. This has caused disruption for students and staff. It is important that we resolve this issue as soon as possible."

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw added: “I submitted an urgent question to the Health Minister on the topic of potential cyber-attacks on health and social care systems after the attack in the Republic of Ireland, which is still causing significant problems, but the question was not taken.

“I would like to hear, across the board, what steps have been taken since then to secure IT systems and implement relevant changes, including with regards to staff training.”

In a statement, QUB said: “Our robust cyber defences enabled us to constrain the cyber incident and minimise the disruption to service to a few hours. The National Cyber Security Centre certified Cyber Incident Response Team, who assisted in our response, concluded that there was no evidence of data being extracted from our system due to activation of our backup/restore processes.

"The Microsoft Compromise Recovery Team, in conjunction with the Joint Information Systems Committee (JISC) and our key suppliers, have been supporting the University following the cyber incident to help prevent a potential re-compromise and to increase the likelihood of immediate detection in the event of any similar incident within our infrastructure.”

"Students, staff and partners should be confident that the university will continue to work with relevant partners and authorities to complete the required investigations and apply necessary measures to protect against any future risks.”

In response to a recent Assembly question, Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Assessments provided by the NCSC highlight public sector organisations as being attractive targets for malicious actors.

"HSC organisations regularly experience attempted cyber-attacks and they continue to enhance defences and security operations."