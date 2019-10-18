Health Trust chief Martin Dillon set to retire

Martin Dillon faced a series of high profile crises during his tenure, most notably the neurology patients recall and Muckamore Abbey Hospital scandals

The chief executive of the Belfast Health Trust has announced that he is to retire at the end of this year.

Martin Dillon faced a series of high profile crises during his tenure, most notably the neurology patients recall and Muckamore Abbey Hospital scandals.

Mr Dillon said: "It is with very mixed emotions that I have decided to retire later this year.

"I have worked for Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland for 34 years and by the time I retire, I will have had the privilege of being chief executive of Belfast Trust for the last three of those years.

"I have met some incredible people along the way and I am proud to have served in our great health service.

"Overwhelmingly our fantastic staff get it right first time, every time and I have had the honour to work with some of the most talented and committed people currently working in the health sector and I wish every one of them well for the future."