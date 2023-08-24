Health Trust pays tribute to ‘highly respected’ doctor who passed away after collapsing at Co Armagh leisure centre

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has paid tribute to a “highly respected and valued” doctor who passed away after collapsing at a leisure centre in Co Armagh.

On Tuesday, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed Dr Sean McMahon, a doctor at Craigavon Area Hospital, died after falling ill at South Lakes Leisure Centre.

Dr McMahon was attending the Health & Wellbeing Suite at the time and later became unresponsive .It is understood staff at the centre rushed to his aid, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived.

He was later taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, the Health and Social Care Trust called him a friend and colleague and expressed shock at his sudden death.

"Dr Sean McMahon was a highly respected and valued member of the anaesthetic team in the Trust, working in the locality which he knew so well and had settled in,” a statement from the Trust reads.

"As a colleague and friend, the shock of Sean’s sudden passing is a great loss to all in the department. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his fiancée, parents, brother, sisters and wider family circle.”

In a post on social media, Silverbridge GFC paid tribute to the doctor writing: “We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sean, in particular to Sean's sister Sarah-Louise Muckian, wife of Kevin Muckian and who is the mother of our U6 player Ordrán Muckian.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.”

A death notice confirmed the young doctor’s funeral will take place on Sunday at St Patrick’s Church in Cullyhanna and said he was the treasured son of Charles and Frances.

"Loving fiancé of Debbie and devoted brother of Terence, Edel, Aideen, Seárlait and Sarah-Louise.”