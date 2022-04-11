Health worker’s car windows smashed in theft at Enniskillen hospital

A health worker at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen found their car windows had been smashed and a bag stolen after finishing their shift.

The incident occurred at a South West Acute Hospital car park at around 5.30am on Monday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said two young males were seen in the area at the time of the incident and police are working to locate the men to establish if they can assist with their enquiries.

“Both were aged in their early to mid-teens and one was wearing a grey sweatshirt and one a black T-shirt,” added the PSNI.

“Both males were later seen walking towards Enniskillen town centre on the Irvinestown Road and later again in the Hollyhill Crescent area of the town.

“If anyone can assist us with our investigation please contact officers in Enniskillen on 101 and quote reference number 255 04/04/22.”

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org