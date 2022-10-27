Health workers to vote over strike action

Hundreds of thousands of health workers start voting today on whether to strike over pay.

Around 350,000 members of Unison working for more than 250 health trusts and boards across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, are being balloted.

Porters, nurses, security guards, paramedics, cleaners, midwives, occupational therapists and other NHS staff are among those being asked if they want to mount a campaign of industrial action.

Around 50,000 Unison health employees in Scotland are already being balloted.

Unison urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to increase the rise of £1,400 awarded to health workers in England earlier in the summer, in line with the recommendation of the NHS pay review body. Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said he wanted to implement the same award but could not do so due to the political stalemate.

NI regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: “Not only is the recommendation of the Pay Review Body inadequate, but worse still Government at Westminster have made no money available to Ministers in Northern Ireland to fund a pay rise.

“Unison is not prepared to have our members be abandoned when they have done so much over the last two and a half years in dealing with the pandemic. In the face of a cost of living crisis, our members need a decent, fair pay rise.”