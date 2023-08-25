‘Hearsay statements’ to be used as evidence in Soldier F trial, judge rules

Soldier F is charged with the murder of William McKinney (left) and James Wray on Bloody Sunday

Military hearsay statements will be permitted as evidence in the trial of a veteran known as Soldier F who is accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry.

Sitting at the Magistrates’ Court in Derry, District Judge Ted Magill said he was satisfied the statements could be dealt with in a “fair, just and reliable fashion” by the trial judge.

He ruled that the evidence of a sixth witness was not to be admitted.

Former paratrooper Soldier F is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney in 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of the city.

The judge’s ruling centred around an attempt by the Public Prosecution Service to use evidence statements given to the 1972 Widgery Report by other soldiers in the Bogside on the day.

On January 30, 1972, 13 civilians were killed in the Bogside area of Derry. A 14th man died later.