Heartbreak at death of well-known NI musician

Co Down man who played trumpet at numerous pantos killed in crash

A top musician who performed at hundreds of pantomimes at the Grand Opera House has been killed in a road accident.

Alisdair Wallace died following the two vehicle collision in Co Down on Thursday afternoon.

Leading the tributes was "heartbroken" entertainer John Linehan, also known as May McFettridge.

He said Mr Wallace, who played trumpet at the panto, was a "really special" person.

"I'm shattered," he said. "Al was a very gifted musician and a really special man who was devoting a lot of time to looking after his 92-year-old mother, who is obviously devastated."

Mr Wallace (66) died after his motorbike collided with a car near Carrowdore on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call to the scene, at the crossroads of Ballyblack Road East, Ballyblack Road and Grangee Road, just before 5pm.

The Air Ambulance was among the units dispatched to the scene but Mr Wallace, who was from Kircubbin, was pronounced dead. A second person was taken to the Ulster Hospital for treatment.

Police appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

Mr Wallace's death is the second tragedy to stun the Grand Opera House pantomime orchestra in recent months. Musical director Mark Dougherty died on Christmas Day.

Mr Linehan added: "Al's death, coming so soon afterwards at Easter time, has left everyone associated with the panto distraught."

Another panto veteran, actor Paddy Jenkins, said: "Al was the ultimate professional. He took his playing very seriously but afterwards when we all went to the Crown bar for a drink he was a very funny man with a hilarious turn of phrase."

The chief executive of the Opera House, Ian Wilson, said: "Al was a valued member of the panto family for decades. And he also played in our summer youth productions and with other musical societies in the theatre too."

Former Downtown and BBC presenter George Jones said he had lost a "dear friend" and added that it was tragic that he had lost his life in a road accident.

Singer Peter Corry said the news of Mr Wallace's death was "dreadful" and former record company owner Terri Hooley added his condolences.

Kevin Lawless, who played saxophone and clarinet in the panto orchestra, said: "Al had no peers. If musicians here think about a trumpet player in Belfast they think of Al Wallace. I'd toured with him all over Europe in the Brian Irvine ensemble.

"He also played on some of the Jive Bunny records."

Guitarist Clive Culbertson, a former musician in Van Morrison's band, described him as a "great musician and a lovely guy".

Mr Wallace told the Belfast Telegraph in December 2014 that he had played in his first panto 30 years earlier.

He said his love of music started in the Boys Brigade when he was a bugler and he studied the trumpet at the Belfast School of Music before becoming a teacher and later turning full-time musician in the Nineties.

He was at one time a member of the popular Belfast band Apartment and worked extensively for the BBC too.

In the 2014 interview Mr Wallace said people who thought the job of playing in the panto was easy were completely wrong.