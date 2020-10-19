Heartbreak at sudden death of ex-Tyrone player Jonny Curran at just 33

Partner in poignant post following sudden passing of star goalkeeper

The heartbroken partner of former Tyrone goalkeeper Jonny Curran has described how he meant "everything" to her.

The 33-year-old Coalisland man passed away after suddenly taking ill early yesterday.

He was in the Tyrone team that won the 2004 All-Ireland minor championship, and part of the 2008 senior squad that beat Kerry to lift the Sam Maguire.

He also played football for Dungannon Swifts, featuring in an Irish Cup semi-final in 2012.

His partner Clodagh Daly posted poignantly: "My life, My beautiful, My everything. Please come back to me J."

A moment of silence was held ahead of Tyrone's Allianz Football League Division One game against Donegal yesterday.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte said: "It's unbelievable. And such a great character. Jonny was such a happy-go-lucky lad when he was with us.

"As in the nature of goalkeepers, he was eccentric, but he was a really nice lad, a really good footballer, dedicated to being the best he could be, and spent some years with us. He stood in for us on the only day in my time that I have not been able to be there, against Kerry in 2015. He stood in and did goals and did a good job for us.

"It's very sad, and as I said to the boys before, that's really what life is about. We lose matches, we feel bad and we are disappointed about it, but it is not on the same Richter scale as this here. This is something that is life-changing for his family, his friends and neighbours, the people who will feel this the most."

Mr Curran also played for his hometown clubs Coalisland Fianna GAC and Coalisland Athletic FC.

He was part of the Fianna team that reached three county finals, including the side that won the O'Neill Cup in 2010.

The club said: "Jonny was a very friendly, outgoing lad who lit up every room he entered, especially changing rooms with his team-mates. Jonny will always be remembered for his personality, smile and great sense of humour."

Tributes came from team-mates past and present.

Former Tyrone player Philip Jordan said: "Jonny was one of those fellas that left you smiling, a great character, full of positivity and a bit of mischief about him. A life gone too soon, rest in peace big man."

Former Fermanagh GAA and Dungannon Swifts player Ryan McCluskey tweeted: "Loved playing alongside him at Dungannon Swifts. Great keeper and Great man. Taken too soon."

And former Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree said his death was "absolutely devastating news".

"Jonny was a great lad, just a fantastic person," he said.

"All the tributes just show what a great person he was. It is absolutely horrific news."

Dixie Robinson, who is also involved with Dungannon Swifts, said: "He was a great lad. He was always willing to help the Swifts out, and pursued such a good career in soccer and also GAA."

Independent Mid Ulster councillor Dan Kerr said he was very well thought of in the Coalisland community.

Mr Curran is survived by Clodagh, their two young boys Neasan and Darsai, and the wider family circle.