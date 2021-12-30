Heartbreak of workmates as they pay tribute to friends killed in Tyrone crash

Colleagues of two of the three young men who lost their lives in a collision on a dangerous stretch of road in Co Tyrone have paid tribute to them, saying: “Some truths in life are hard to accept.”

Nathan Corrigan and Peter Finnegan died after the car they were in collided with a lorry on the A5 in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Monday.

Their friend Petey McNamee also died in the crash. A fourth man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Friends say Nathan and Peter were inseparable. Both worked for OHM Engineering, an electrical firm based in Clogher.

Speaking about the tragedy, the OHM team posted on Facebook that they were “heartbroken at the passing of our colleagues and friends”.

“Peter and Nathan were not only co-workers but also team mates in OHM, friends who worked together and established a formidable team.

“Two hard working young men with very bright futures ahead that formed a huge part of the OHN family and they will be sorely missed by all of us.

“From Peter’s unflappable nature to Nathan’s quick wit — it won’t be the same without you.

“Some truths in life are hard to accept, your memories will never be forgotten.”

The two men had been friends since childhood.

Both were past pupils of St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley.

Police said their car collided with a lorry at Omagh Road in Garvaghey at around 1.50am.

It is part of the notorious A5 route, which has claimed more than 40 lives over the last 15 years.

Funeral arrangements for the three men, all aged in their 20s, have yet to be made public.

The family of Nathan Corrigan said the wake is open to family and close friends only.