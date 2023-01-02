‘Heartbreaking’: Newry councillors offer sympathies after single vehicle road death

The crash happened on the Old Dublin Road in Cloghoge, near Newry. Stock image

The death of a man in a single vehicle crash in Co Armagh is “heartbreaking” for his family, friends and the wider community, a councillor has said.

The crash happened on Old Dublin Road in Cloghoge, near Newry, shortly before 6.40am on Monday.

The road remains closed and motorists have been asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Cathal King has extended his condolences to the family of the man who died in the collision.

The Newry City councillor said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of a man in a traffic collision on the old Dublin road earlier today.

“This is heartbreaking news for the man’s family, friends, loved ones and the wider community.

“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the man and offer them my full support.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been on that area at the time to bring any information forward to the PSNI. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Newry Councillor Gary Stokes added that it is a “very sad start to the new year for the man's family – my sympathies go out to them.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Green is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 299 of 02/01/23.