Heartbreaking scenes at Belfast vigil for Eoin Hamill (13)

Hundreds of people - many of them children - gathered in west Belfast on Sunday night to remember Eoin Hamill, the schoolboy and young boxer who died in a road accident on Friday.

'Forever 13' and GBNF (Gone But Not Forgotten) read fresh graffiti at the Fr Matt Wallace centre in Turf Lodge as families came together for the candlelit vigil.

The teenager's mother Lisa Hamill looked distraught as she was comforted, while priest Fr Paddy McCafferty led the community in saying a decade of the Rosary.

Her face etched with grief, Ms Hamill's lips moved silently as she prayed. The young mother was supported on either side by her partner Mark Gallagher and her great aunt Bernie Hamill.

Close by, Eoin's father Martin McCullough comforted his sobbing daughter Clodagh.

Eoin Hamill’s dad Martin McCullough and sister Clodagh comfort each other at the vigil for Eoin

"We are all here tonight in memory of young Eoin," Sinn Fein councillor Michael Donnelly, who knows the family well, told the Belfast Telegraph.

"And we've come to show solidarity and support to his family at this extremely difficult time. We're asking everyone here tonight to remember the talented young, loving person that Eoin was.

"The fantastic number of people here tonight just shows the high regard in which Eoin and his family are held in the community.

"Everybody is just devastated. We're all numb. Everybody is in shock."

Eoin Hamill

Meanwhile, SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon joined hundreds more on Sunday night at a vigil in Ligoniel for a young woman who died suddenly, Sophie Hamilton. Posting on Facebook, Ms Mallon wrote: "Another young life tragically lost. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Sophie's family and friends, and are with all those who have been devastated by loss especially in recent days.

"The heartache, fear and anger felt in our community is overwhelming. We have to all come together to do all that we can to end this. There is hope. There is help. But we must do so much more."