Heartbroken husband of Co Tyrone crash victim Andrea Hackett pays emotional tribute to 'love of his life'

Mum-of-four Andrea Hackett, who died in a two-vehicle collision near Coalisland on Tuesday, with husband Colin

The grieving husband of a woman killed in a road crash has described her as the "most precious and beautiful person".

Andrea Hackett died after the two-vehicle collision on Ballynakilly Road near Coalisland on Tuesday evening.

Speaking ahead of her funeral, which will take place on Friday, Colin Hackett recalled the love he and his wife shared from the moment they met as teenagers.

Mr Hackett described her as "a happy person, such a kind-hearted and unselfish person".

He said: "The first time I set eyes on Andrea I was 14. I was getting out of my best mate's dad's car on the high street and our eyes met.

"Later it just fell into place and I've never regretted a day of it. I've never loved anyone so much in my life.

"We would always be telling each other that we loved each other every night and every day. Every text message would not end with just one kiss but three kisses.

"Andrea was such a happy person, such a kind-hearted and unselfish person. She was the most precious thing. She was beautiful".

Andrea loved her children so much. She would put her children before anything and did anything for them. We have lost everything Colin Hackett

A family notice described Mrs Hackett as the "darling mother of Nathan, Jordan, Louise and Kyle".

Mr Hackett added: "Andrea loved her children so much. She would put her children before anything and did anything for them. We have lost everything."

Mr Hackett recalled the last time he saw his wife and how happy she was.

He said: "She was as happy as she was ever going to be. She'd spent time getting her one-year-old granddaughter Alina Grace ready for bed.

"Andrea was buzzing, but said that she was going to be late for picking up our daughter Louise. She left the house really happy. The one thing that keeps me strong is that I know Andrea had a good faith. She believed so much and she prayed so much."

Mrs Hackett's funeral cortege will leave her family home at 1.15pm on Friday to arrive at Brackaville Parish Church at 2pm.

Rector Andrew Rawding also paid tribute to Mrs Hackett, saying her life was filled with love.

He said: "This is a most heartbreaking and tragic situation, but above all it is a love story.

"The love shared between two teenage sweethearts who fell in love at first sight and loved each other through life's many challenges.

"The love of a mother for her own children Nathan, Jordan, Louise and Kyle; that unconditional all-giving love of a mother that puts her children above all else.

"The love of a grandmother for her cherished granddaughter Alina Grace, whose first birthday brought Andrea such happiness and joy. And in the context of the Christian faith, it is about a love story where love stronger than death holds Andrea in the arms of eternal love, and the divine love that suffered with humanity on the cross will love this family in and through the darkness of their terrible grief and pain."