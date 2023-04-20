Heartbroken mum pays tribute as ‘beautiful son’ Ben Gillis (19) dies following Co Armagh crash

The teenager passed away from injuries sustained in a collision on Sunday.

A Co Armagh mother has paid tribute to her “beautiful son” after he died following injuries sustained in a crash on Sunday evening.

Ben Gillis (19) had been left in critical condition following the single vehicle collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on April 16 and passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening.

Ben was a footballer at Hanover FC in Portadown.

Mr Gillis’ mum Lynne McClimonds thanked people for their thoughts and prayers in a tribute to her son on Facebook.

"This evening our beautiful son, Ben, passed away peacefully,” she said.

"As parents we wish to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and messages over the past few days.

“As a family we would appreciate our time and privacy this evening and tomorrow morning.”

Hanover FC also paid tribute to Ben and said all footballing activities at the club would be suspended as a mark of respect.

A spokesperson said: “A great young lad who will be sorely missed by all at Hanover Football Club.

“We send our deepest sympathies and support to all Ben’s family, friends and teammates

“All footballing activities throughout all age groups at Hanover FC and Hanover FC Youth Academy has now be suspended. In respect of Ben’s passing.

Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Armagh True Blues Flute Band, of which Ben’s dad Colin is a member, have cancelled a planned parade this weekend.

"The band are deeply saddened to hear the heartbreaking news that Ben Gillis son of our member Colin Gillis has passed away,” they said.

"Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Colin and indeed the entire family circle at this extremely difficult time!! As a mark of respect the band will not be parading this weekend.”

Funeral details for Mr Gillis are yet to be announced.