Heartbroken wife leads tributes after NI filmmaker Matt Curry's death

Northern Ireland's arts sector is mourning the passing of well-known filmmaker and media consultant Matt Curry.

Mr Curry died in the early hours of Thursday morning at Belfast's Marie Curie Hospice following a short battle with cancer.

His wife Emma Jordan is artistic director of Prime Cut Productions, which is the Mac's resident company.

The couple lived in south Belfast with their three children, Rose, Annie and Matilda.

Originally from Armagh, Mr Curry was highly respected for his work in film and production with his Belfast-based company Bluebird Media.

Some of his short films were screened at international film festivals and he also worked on a series of television productions for the BBC, including Panorama and Spotlight.

In a moving post on social media today, his wife Emma announced his passing.

"I'm so sorry to start this beautiful autumn morning with the heartbreaking news that Matt Curry my husband and best friend passed away this morning peacefully in my arms in the Marie Curie Hospice," she wrote.

"He only arrived here last night having been lovingly cared for at home by the amazing army of beloved family and friends who have held him close during this razoring five-month journey from diagnosis to death.

"He was an astounding human - he was the centre of my and our girls' world."

She added: "We are broken-hearted as I know many of you will also be.

"Details of the arrangements to follow but on behalf of Matt I want to say thanks to all of you who supported his journey with your loving messages along the way.

"Love is stronger than death."

Ms Jordan's Prime Cut Productions said: "It is with profound sorrow and grief that we share with you today the passing of our beautiful friend and colleague Matt Curry, husband of our artistic director Emma Jordan and a irreplaceable member of our family.

"Matt's work was second to none, his generosity, creativity, support and humour integral to everything we do.

"We are heartbroken."

A Facebook group page for Orangefield Park, where Mr Curry regularly walked his dogs, paid tribute to "a great man and a great friend who cared about our community and the people in it".

The Connswater Community Greenway group also took to social media in honour of Mr Curry.

"It is with deep sadness we hear of the passing of one of our Greenway friends Matt Curry," it said.

"Thank you for all your support over the years from helping at our events, campaigning for the new play park not forgetting all the fun and crazy video projects with the young people.

"We will miss you dearly especially walking the dogs in Orangefield Park."

Many others have paid tribute to Mr Curry on social media, remembering him as "an extraordinary and generous man".

"Matt was such a lovely, kind, genuine and talented guy," one friend wrote.

Another added: "He was the best example of what it means to be a loving, laughing whole father, husband, colleague and friend.

"He really was the best."

Mr Curry's funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am in St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh.