Tributes have been paid to a an “inspiring Irish teacher” and singer who will be remembered for her “innumerable acts of kindness” following her death.

Eithne Ní Mhurchú was described as a respected Irish teacher in Garron Tower, St NacNissi's and lecturer in New University of Ulster.

A death notice on Funeral Times said it is with deep regret that “we announce the passing of our loving sister”.

Requiem Mass will be said for the repose of her soul in Cushendall on Monday at 11am.

The Funeral Times notice said: “Eithne will be fondly remembered for her innumerable acts of kindness. Her glorious harmonies and singing left an impression.

“Whether sharing the stage with the Chieftains in the 1970s and appearing on Albert Fry's television shows, with her sister Nóirín on RTE in the 1970s or singing for the children in the first Naíscoil in Cumann Chluain Árd in Belfast, where she was born, as a teenager in the late 1960s, she will always be loved by friends and family.

“Sadly mourned by her loving brother Marcas, wife Caitríona, Cormac and Róise in Culmore, Derry, brother Micheál and family in Portstewart, Nóirín and family and Maolmhuire in Belfast and best friend Stanley, Carnlough.

“She lived for many years in Cushendall not far from where her great grandmother Catherine O'Boyle McNeill, a native Gaelic speaker was born.”

Paying their respects, people described Eithne as a “beautiful person inside and out” and an “inspiring teacher with a great love for the Irish language”.

Another person said: “A truly amazing woman, rest in peace Eithne. Condolences to your friends and family at this time.”