Heatwave ends on a 26.7C high as the showers arrive

Breda, Chloe and Sophia Lavery soak up the sun on Crawfordsburn beach

Northern Ireland has been basking in a prolonged period of sunshine, but sadly it looks to have ended for the time being.

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far with a top temperature of 26.7C at Castlederg, Co Tyrone, but a change in the weather is coming.

While temperatures rose as high as 26C again yesterday and the morning was dry and bright, cloud built up later, with showers finally breaking out in the east in the afternoon.

Heavy rain was to sweep in yesterday evening, with today forecast to start cloudy and damp in the south and east but brighten up with some sunny spells later.

Tomorrow to Saturday will see a bright few days with sunny intervals and a few showers, but temperatures will fall to closer to the long-term average, bringing an end to a period of glorious hot weather here.

Over last weekend large numbers flocked to coastal hotspots to enjoy the sunny weather, with crowds soaking up the sunshine and increasing traffic levels on motorways and main routes, despite warnings from police to avoid local beauty spots.

And sun-seekers packed onto the beaches at Portrush, sparking fears that the public were flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Firefighters have also been busy during the sunny weather tackling large gorse blazes.

Hundreds have been in action in the heat, trying to halt the spread of various fires since Friday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning to the public after tackling more than 170 grass and wildfires over the weekend.

On Monday morning 156 firefighters were at three separate blazes, with fire chiefs saying they would likely remain there for some time.

The blazes, as well as an arson attack at Crumlin Road Courthouse in Belfast, are putting a huge strain on emergency services at a time when they are dealing with the global pandemic.