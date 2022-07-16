Heatwave pressures to hit NI ambulance service

A surge in 999 calls is expected as temperatures soar across Northern Ireland.

It’s prompted the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to issue an appeal for public co-operation before the mercury rises even higher.

Temperatures are expected to hit 27C and more over the coming days.

An ambulance service spokesperson said less urgent calls received will continue to be prioritised to ensure the fastest and most appropriate response to those most in need of help.

They’re urging all of us to help the most vulnerable by only dialling 999 if really necessary – and consider other options such as self-care or seeking advice from other healthcare professionals including pharmacists.

“We would also ask, in advance, that if possible patients consider self-transport to ED,” an NIAS spokesperson added.

“While speaking to our control staff, the caller may also be asked at that stage if it is possible to transport the patient by other means with the aim of getting them to definitive care quicker when resources are stretched.

“When calling 999 you will be advised that your call has been accepted and to only call back if there is a change in patient’s condition.

"Please do not call just to check on ambulance arrival as this creates difficulties in answering other calls.

“If you find you are waiting for control staff to speak to you, please be patient and do not hang up as you would lose your place in the queue. We will answer you as soon as someone is available.”

Officials have stressed less serious calls will have to wait extended periods.

“We apologise for any delays you may experience but can assure you that we will get an ambulance to you as soon as we possibly can,” they said.

“But please help us help you.”

The public is being asked to follow this simple advice:

•Try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

•If you have to go out in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat

•Avoid physical exertion

•Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

•Drink plenty of cold drinks

•If you have a health problem, keep medicines below 25 °C or in the refrigerator

•Look out for others especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and babies and those with serious illnesses

•Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals – even for a few minutes

•Remember that it can get uncomfortably hot indoors too. Try to keep your bedroom and living space cool, by closing the curtains on windows that receive the sun and opening your windows at cooler times of the day and overnight when safe to do so. Turn off non-essential lights and electrical items as these generate heat.

•Beware of swimming or diving into standing water e.g. quarry ponds or gravel pits as these can be unexpectedly cold causing shock, or can contain hidden obstacles under the surface which may trap swimmers.

Record high temperatures are expected all over the UK and ministers held an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears lives could be at risk.

The current heatwave is set to peak on Tuesday to almost 40C, but Northern Ireland is not expected to be that hot.

However, people here are still being urged to be careful.