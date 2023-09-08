‘Heavily armed’ PSNI officers seize items after stopping car in Derry

The PSNI has confirmed that officers stopped a car in Derry last night and recovered a number of items.

An image was shared online that appears to show heavily armed police officers stopping a car and pointing weapons at individuals.

It occurred on the Northland Road area of the city opposite a care home.

When asked about the nature of the operation, a brief statement said: “A vehicle was stopped on Northland Road in the city last night, 7 September and a number of items seized.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” the PSNI added.

The incident occurred around the same time severe rioting was taking place in the Creggan area of the city, but the PSNI has not clarified whether the incidents are connected.