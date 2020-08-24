'Heavy duty' weapon found in Lurgan Park during dissident probe

Police discovered a "heavy duty weapon" during a search related to violent dissident republicanism at a Lurgan park on Sunday.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) found the weapon during planned searches in Lord Lurgan Park.

Police said the searches were in relation to an "ongoing investigation into violent dissident republicanism".

Amongst the items seized for forensic examination was a "partially constructed, improvised heavy duty weapon".

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rowland, of the TUI, said: “Using a public park to store such items is irresponsible and demonstrates a complete disregard for the members of this community, including many families and young children who use this park for recreation.

"I want to appeal to anyone who has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the park or in the local area, or has any information, to contact police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”