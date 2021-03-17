Heavy PSNI presence in Belfast's Holyland following Botanic Gardens closure

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2021 Police patrolling the Holylands area of south Belfast speak with teenagers on a bike. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / PressEye

There was a heavy police presence on Wednesday evening in Belfast's Holyland, following the closure of Botanic Gardens after large crowds had gathered in the park during the afternoon.

A visible PSNI operation around the area has seen the Holyland experience a quiet end to St Patrick's Day.

While there were small groupings of people in the front gardens of houses, believed to be within Covid-19 household bubbles, there were no scenes of large scale street parties taking place.

Police officers spoke to a number of those present during the evening, but it is not believed that any arrests were made by the PSNI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PSNI conducted a clearance operation to close Botanic Gardens, following crowds of people gathering in the park despite the coronavirus regulations against gatherings.

The PSNI operation included forming a line and funneling crowds of people out through the exits to the park. An announcement was made the park was being closed to ensure adherence to coronavirus regulations.

Earlier, the police had urged young people gathering in Botanic Gardens during the afternoon to "go home".

Images of the south Belfast park close to Queen's University Belfast showed hundreds of people gathered and large groups of people sitting on the grass, while some were pictured with alcohol.

The PSNI are on the scene around Botanic Gardens and the Holyland and according to Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd the situation is a "developing" one.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme before police entered the park, ACC Todd said: "We have had a developing situation over the last hour or so in Botanic Gardens.

"I wouldn’t overstate that at this moment in time. There are some issues there and we are flexing our resources in that direction. We will be dealing with that in a short time ahead.

"My message to those people is pretty straightforward. You should return home. You shouldn’t be gathering in crowds. There are health risks to you and more importantly your family.

"I would discourage people from going there. Those that are there I would encourage to disperse. Police will be taking operational action over the next hour or so. I would encourage people to solve the problem for themselves and go home now.

"It is not something we can sit back and let happen. We will be looking at what the options are and addressing that over the evening. I have very experienced operational commanders on the ground."

ACC Todd added that people had largely followed restrictions during St Patrick's Day but called on parents to be aware of where their children were going.

"By and large I think people have heeded the messaging from ourselves, politicians and civic leaders. I’d like to thank people for doing that. The overwhelming message for today, is that most of the messaging has been heard," he added.

"I really need parents to know and understand where their children and young adults are. That is the piece that hasn’t been unilaterally successful. I would appeal to parents this evening."