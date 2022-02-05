Heavy rain forecast for this weekend across Northern Ireland

Heavy rain is forecast for Northern Ireland this weekend

People across Northern Ireland can expect lower temperatures and a lot of rain over the weekend, as some woke up to snow and ice in certain areas yesterday morning.

There were frequent showers across Northern Ireland on Friday, which were heavy at times and brought hail and thunderstorms.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could occur this weekend, according to the Met Office’s weather forecasters.

Icy patches are expected on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A Met Office forecaster advised that the chill is expected to feel as low as one or two degrees today.

Rain, sleet and snow showers were predicted throughout the early hours of this morning, with some rain initially falling as snow to quite low levels close to dawn.

The rest of the day is expected to be dull and wet, but is thought to gradually turn drier through the afternoon with the best chance of some late brightness around northern coasts.

The maximum temperature will be around eight degrees.

Ireland play Wales in the Six Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 2.15pm today.

According to Irish forecaster Met Eireann, heavy rain and strong winds will be another hurdle for Andy Farrell’s men to climb as Storm Ciara is set to batter the country.

Wales fans travelling by ferry could have their plans disrupted as gale force winds are expected to hit the Irish Sea.

Elsewhere today, there will be some occasional bright spells across southern and central England initially.

It will be unsettled and cloudy with outbreaks of rain forecast across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England which will track southwards bringing a risk of hill snow.

Rain will continue to track southwards to reach Wales and the Midlands during the evening before reaching southern England overnight.

It will be locally heavy and persistent but will clear to reveal scattered showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland which may be wintry with a threat of snow

It will be will be cold and breezy across the UK on Sunday with rain clearing southwards to reveal a mixture of spells of winter sunshine and scattered wintry showers.

Monday will be largely dry with early sunny spells however thick cloud will build in from the west during the day bringing outbreaks of rain across Scotland.