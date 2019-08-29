Heavy rain warning issued for Northern Ireland

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Northern Ireland from Friday evening.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place between 6pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

Co Antrim, Co Fermanagh, Co Tyrone and Co Londonderry are set to be affected by the weather warning.

The Met Office has warned that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, bus and train services will be likely be affected with journey times taking longer and spray and flooding on roads could possibly make journey times longer.

"Outbreaks of rain will become heavy and persistent through Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday," a Met Office spokesperson said.

"Accumulations of 20-30 mm are expected quite widely with isolated 40-50 mm possible across western and northern hills. The rain will clear eastwards through Saturday morning."