‘Hello again’: Simon Coveney returns to north Belfast to finish speech interrupted by UVF bomb hoax

The Irish Foreign Minister has finished a speech seven months after he was interrupted by a UVF bomb hoax in north Belfast.

Simon Coveney returned to the Houben Centre on Wednesday to finish what he started in an act of defiance.

Last time he attended the peace-building event on Crumlin Road –organised by the Pat and John Hume Foundation – he was interrupted by his security detail and dramatically whisked off stage.

“Hello again,” Mr Coveney said as he thanked attendees for returning.

"Thank you for coming back.

"I didn't get a chance to say it in person when we last met but I do want to say that I'm genuinely sorry that my presence here on the last occasion at the Houben Centre ended the way that it did.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is back in Belfast to finish a speech he started seven months ago - before it was interrupted by a UVF bomb hoax. pic.twitter.com/WrovzRedDh — Brett Campbell (@WbeeCampbell) October 19, 2022

A live stream on social media captured the exact moment Mr Coveney was informed that a loyalist bomb had been planted nearby back in March.

It followed the hi-jacking of a van during which the driver was forced at gunpoint to transport a device and park at Holy Cross church, close to the venue - however the object was later declared a hoax.

Mr Coveney said all that was achieved was that “an innocent man, a working electrician called out on a job” was admitted to hospital because of trauma and a grieving family was “forced to pray for their loved ones on the roadside and in a car park, instead of the sanctity of a church.”

"It was a futile and cowardly exercise of community control,” he added.

"It served no one and no purpose.”

Mr Coveney had a direct message for those responsible.

"Your communities need uplift and investment and you are scaring that away,” he said.

"Your communities need political voice and you are stifling it.

"Your communities deserve a safe environment to raise their families supported by effective policing – your actions undermine their safety, their wellbeing and their future.

He continued: “Take a good look at your children in your community and ask yourself if you want them to turn out like you.”

Mr Coveney insisted those who think the Irish Government have no interest in protecting the Good Friday Agreement are “sorely mistaken” and warned that the hard won peace must not be allowed to “unravel and cede to hard men”.

"For God’s Sake,” he said. “In this day and age we should be beyond having to call out paramilitarism and its role in society in Northern Ireland.

"There is no excuse or justification for such violence, threats, coercion.

"Nobody, no matter their allegiance or identity, or indeed their grievance, has the right to threaten anyone for holding different views."

A number of people were arrested following the attack, and one man has been charged with preparing terrorist acts, hijacking a van and causing a bomb hoax in connection with the incident.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (left) with Fr. Gary Donegan as he arrives to speak at a John & Pat Hume Foundation event. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The event at Building Common Ground also included a discussion between Mr Coveney and former justice minister and independent MLA Claire Sugden.

She said paramilitarism should be called what it is: “criminality”

Speaking after the conference – which was billed as an opportunity for conversations to enhance relationships in Northern Ireland, on the island, and between Ireland and Britain – Mr Coveney warned political leaders here “need to make choices”.

He claimed there is no reason why an executive cannot be formed immediately to prevent voters being sent the ballot box on December 15.

NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has promised to call an election at one minute past midnight next Friday if Stormont is not restored.

“We need to be clear and honest with people now rather than leaving things to the very last minute,” Mr Coveney continued.

“I think the chances of a major breakthrough between London and Brussels between now and October 28 are very unlikely.

“Not because both sides don’t want to move forward but because there are a lot of other things happening in British politics.”

Mr Coveney said there “simply isn’t the bandwidth” to move forward in protocol talks before next Friday, however he emphasised they will continue.

“I think the British Government and the EU are working through complex issues with a view to try and get accommodation of each other and finding a way of getting an agreement that both sides can commit to,” he said.

The Irish Foreign Minister said he does not regard the DUP’s objections to entering the executive as “valid” and urged the party to “reflect” on the needs of people here.

“No one wants an election,” Mr Coveney said.

“People want a functioning devolved government here and I hope that they get that before the end of next week.”

“The Secretary of State is not bluffing.

“We had a good conversation this morning, I think the Secretary of State was very clear… he has consulted with cabinet colleagues and the law at the moment requires the Secretary of State to set a date for a new election.”

Mr Coveney warned the DUP that a forced election “does nothing” to help negotiations between the UK and EU.

“In fact in some ways it makes it more difficult,” he added.