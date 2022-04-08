Help centres for Ukrainian refugees set to open across Northern Ireland next week

A woman hugs a Ukrainian serviceman after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine last week. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Assistance centres to help Ukrainian refugees arriving into Northern Ireland are set to open across the region next week, the Executive Office has confirmed.

The four ‘drop-in’ centres will operate on a weekly basis between 9.30am and 4pm and will be in Belfast, Craigavon, Newry and Ballymena.

Refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be able to avail of advice on key services including health, education, benefits, housing and immigration at the centres.

They will also be able to apply for jobs and driving licences.

Those attending will need to bring ID and proof of the scheme under which they are registered.

The centres will operate between 9.30am and 4pm on the following days:

Monday 11 April:

Belfast City Council; Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street, Belfast BT2 8BP

Tuesday 12 April:

Newry, Mourne & Down District Council; Newry Leisure Centre, 60 Cecil Street, Newry BT35 6AU

Wednesday 13 April:

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council; Brownlow Community Hub, 7 Brownlow Road, Craigavon BT65 5DL

Thursday 14 April:

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, Ballymena BT43 5EJ

Friday, April 15:

Belfast City Council; Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street, Belfast BT2 8BP

The Belfast Centre will not be open on Easter Monday, April 18.

Officials say arrangements for the assistance centres will be kept under review in response to the demand for services.

The first Ukrainian refugees fleeing war in their country arrived in Northern Ireland last week.

As of last Friday morning, a further 300 Ukrainians have been matched with sponsors here — translating to around 180 NI households who have opened their doors for them — and are awaiting visa approval.

This number is increasing every day, officials said. There have also been over 7,200 expressions of interest from households here willing to offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees.

Officials are working "around the clock" on this "hugely challenging operation" and work is ongoing at a pace. A range of stakeholders, including community groups, churches and voluntary organisations have been working with Stormont officials to help match sponsors here with Ukrainian refugees.

The UK Government also has a visa scheme for Ukrainians who already have family here. There are around 600 Ukrainians already living in Northern Ireland and it is understood between 200 and 300 refugees had already arrived here under this scheme to live with them.

Sponsors in NI will receive £350 each month for up to one year per residential address to accommodate refugees. Ukrainian refugees will be able to live in the UK, have access to work, public funds, benefits and public services for up to three years.

Home visits have also commenced to ensure the properties of NI sponsors are suitable for accommodating Ukrainian families and individuals.

Officials stressed that there are safeguards in place to ensure Ukrainians are not exploited, through modern slavery, for instance, upon there arrival here. Checks, the same as those a foster carer would undergo, are also being employed for sponsors who are preparing to accommodate Ukrainian children.

Free public transport will be provided for all Ukrainians coming here as soon as they arrive, for their journey to their final destination, i.e sponsor or Ukrainian family already living here. For free travel on buses and trains, refugees have been advised to produce their passport or other form of ID.