Help for Hector: cat blinded through head trauma and left abandoned looking forever home

Hector is looking for his forever home.

A charming black and white cat, which was found abandoned on the streets of Belfast with a severe head trauma, is looking for its forever home.

Two-year-old Hector was found curled up at the bottom of a garden in Belfast just a few days before Christmas completely unable to move.

Upon closer inspection it was discovered that he had suffered a severe head trauma caused from a blow to his head.

As a result, Hector has been left blinded in one eye and his optic nerve has been badly damaged.

Andree Brown, a fosterer with Cats Protection’s Downpatrick branch, was called to attend to the timid young cat and said that she knew he needed veterinary attention urgently.

“I immediately knew something terrible was wrong,” she said.

“I went to lift him, which I did without any problem, again ringing alarm bells, so I took him to Downe Vets where they kept him in for tests, x-rays etc.

“It turned out that he had had a head trauma of some kind and was blind in one eye with limited vision in the other,” she explained.

“He was kept in for observation and on a course of steroids to reduce the swelling behind his eyes.”

In just one month, Andree said that Hector has come on “leaps and bounds”.

“Although he is still blind in one eye, he has enough vision in the other to enable him to make out shapes and obstacles,” she told this newspaper.

“He is still quite cautious, which is to be expected, but when he relaxes and is confident with his surroundings, he just loves to be scratched on his cheek and under his chin.”

Cats Protection are now seeking anyone interested in caring for Hector and provide him with a home where his confidence can grow.

Andree said that the home needs to have a layout which remains the same with preferably no other pets.

“Hector has been a street cat and has lived on his wits for all of his two years which is why he needs an understanding owner who will reassure him that nothing will hurt him again,” she said.

“He is looking to get out so that will be something for the future in a safe, secure area, possibly a catico of some sort.”

Hector is neutered, fully vaccinated, vet checked, microchipped and worm and flea treated.

The cat comes with four weeks free PetPlan insurance and comes with a new aviation standard carrier. His adoption fee is only £65.

If you feel that you could offer Hector the home he deserves or if you would like to chat more about him, please ring Andree in Cats Protection Downpatrick Branch on 07583 109777.