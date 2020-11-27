Helping hand: Christmas appeal for west Belfast families in need

Festive push: Shane Smith from Innovation Factory (on right) and Seamus Corr from Black Mountain Shared Space project

A cross-community Christmas appeal to help provide food and other essential items for disadvantaged families has been launched in west Belfast.

Innovation Factory, based on the Springfield Road, is supporting one of its tenants, Black Mountain Shared Space, to help people affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The organisers are asking businesses to donate vouchers for high street and local shops.

Community engagement manager Shane Smith said the scheme is aimed at making Christmas a better time for children in the area.

"Covid 19 has had a major impact on our wider community and affected many people right on our doorstep," he said.

"As we approach the Christmas season with lost jobs, the financial insecurity of furlough and changed circumstances, this year's festive season will not be the same for a lot of families.

"Christmas is a time of giving and we are happy to play our part in supporting our local community."

Seamus Corr, head of the Black Mountain Shared Space project, said community organisations urgently need support to help deprived families in the run-up to Christmas.

"Kids will be expecting Christmas presents and parents will have to make a decision whether to buy toys or food," he said.

"They need help and the funding just isn't there to run a Christmas support programme."

All donations should be made through Innovation Factory reception by 5pm on December 14.