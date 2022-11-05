Helping hand: Kids in west Belfast are really warming to children’s coat swapping scheme

The donated coats Roar and Explore have collected. Picture by Peter Morrison.

Catherine McClelland sorts through a rack of donated coats at Roar and Explore: Picture by Peter Morrison

An estimated 500 garments have been donated to a children’s coat swapping scheme in west Belfast to help people cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Catherine McClelland, manager of the Roar and Explore indoor playground in Dunmurry, began the project three weeks ago.

Following work by the mother-of-four, the local community and staff, there are now hundreds of coats available for those in need.

Sizes range from newborns to young teenagers.

People are able to take, donate or swap coats at the soft play area.

Ms McClelland said the scheme was prompted by the current economic crisis.

She explained: “I am a mum of four kids myself.

“I was sitting in the house one night watching the news about the doom and gloom and how tough it is going to be this winter for everyone.

“Being a manager of Roar and Explore, we have thousands of children coming through the doors every month, so I thought it would be a good idea to do a coat swap scheme.”

Ms McClelland said the project allows parents to get their child a practically new coat, as the youngsters grow out of them so quickly.

She added: “You don’t have to swap a coat if you don’t have a coat to leave — you can come along and take a coat. People can come in and lift what they need. Nobody is watching to see what you are doing.

“It’s 100% trust, people are just taking what they need.

“We are not seeing anybody coming and taking a bucket load of them.”

At a time of surging energy and grocery prices, she was full of praise for the community’s reaction to the initiative.

“We have people donating brand new coats with all of the labels and tags on them,” she said.

“There are Marks and Spencer’s coats, Asda coats, you name it. People have been going and buying them and bringing them in.

“We have even received a donation of £200 from a man from Texas. He had seen it shared through a staff member’s Facebook page. He contacted us and transferred £200 for us to buy some coats.

“At the start I didn’t know where we were going with this, we just thought that we would give it a go. We are just going to see how it goes and continue with the coats for as long as we see fit.”