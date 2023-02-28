Henry McDonald: Mourners gather for funeral of journalist

The late journalist and writer and Henry McDonald

The funeral of journalist Henry McDonald took place at The Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast Northern Ireland on February 28, 2023. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Mourners have gathered to pay their respects at the funeral of esteemed journalist Henry McDonald.

The 57-year-old, who had been the News Letter’s political editor since last year, passed away on February 19.

Well-known for his career as The Guardian and Observer’s Ireland correspondent, he also previously wrote for the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News, and for a period was security correspondent for BBC NI.

The funeral was held at the Oh Yeah Music Centre and he was interred afterwards at Roselawn Cemetery.

McDonald was further a renowned author, having written multiple books on paramilitaries and the Troubles, as well as biographies of David Trimble and Martin McGuinness, and two fiction novels; The Swinging Detective and Two Souls.

The father-of-three lived and worked in England for much of his life, but returned to his home of south Belfast when he became the political editor of the News Letter in 2021.

Henry McDonald's sister Cathy receives heartfelt letter from the Prime Minister ahead of funeral — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Politicians from across the spectrum, including the Prime Minster, paid tribute upon news of his passing.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was “greatly saddened”.

"Henry was an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics,” he said.

"I always enjoyed my conversations with a man who was good humoured, insightful and passionate about this place.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: “So sorry to learn of the death of Henry McDonald.

“He was a tenacious and perceptive journalist with a quick wit. He will be desperately missed. Thoughts with all his family and friends, grieving his loss.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie also said: “Genuinely sadden to hear that Henry McDonald has passed away. A fantastic journalist, author & friend.”

News Letter editor Ben Lowry said: "We are distraught at the death of Henry, our much loved political editor, at the far too young age of 57.”

He added: "Henry's death leaves a major hole in the paper, and all the staff send their deepest sympathies to his family."