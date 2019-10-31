'Heritage Angels' recognised at special ceremony for their work in restoring Northern Ireland buildings

The various award winners with their certificates

People who have helped to restore historic buildings or sites across Northern Ireland have been recognised at a special awards ceremony.

A range of individuals and groups were honoured at The Heritage Angel Awards NI.

The awards are funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and receive further support from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the Department for Communities.

Marty and Melanie Hamill won the award for the Best Rescue of a Historic Building or Place for projects under £2m for their work on the 19th century Strangford Presbyterian Church.

The married couple converted one of the village's most historic church buildings, which had been left to rot for years, into a holiday let that can be booked through Airbnb.

The Best Major Regeneration of a Historic Building or Place in excess of £2m went to Richhill Buildings Preservation Trust after their regeneration work in the village.

Children of the Heartland Project were crowned the winners of the Best Contribution to a Heritage Project by Young People at the awards night, which took place in the Market Place Theatre, Armagh, on Tuesday and was hosted by the BBC's Wendy Austin.

Strangford Presbyterian Church

Their Heartland project was undertaken by pupils from eight different primary schools in the Mid Ulster area and was led by Seamus Heaney HomePlace's education officer Roison Convery, and education officer for Hill Of The O'Neill and Ranfurly House Peter Lant.

The children produced a book called Heartland, a collection of poems written by the pupils themselves following visits to various heritage sites.

Co Down stonemasons Andrew and Brian Rooney lifted the award for Best Craftsperson or Apprentice on a Heritage Rescue or Repair Project for their restoration of sections of the famous Mourne Wall.

Heritage volunteers from Co Antrim won the prize for Best Heritage Research, Interpretation or Recording for their work in Carnlough Heritage Hub.

Opened in 2018, Carnlough Town Hall displays stories of the limestone quarrying in the village, iron mining in Glenravel and other industries of the Glens of Antrim in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Meanwhile, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to heritage advocate Primrose Wilson, and the Best Maintenance of a Public Building was awarded to Belfast Harbour for the Harbour Commissioners' Office. The Best Maintenance of a Community Building was handed to Ardkeen Parish team for Lisbane Church.

Finally, the Best Maintenance of a Private Building went to Crossgar's John and Maureen Convery for Marybrook House and Mill, and the Best Contribution to Streetscape was won by Damian McCaffrey for the work on McCaffrey's Chemist, Derrygonnelly.

Nicola McVeigh, chief executive of Ulster Architectural Heritage, said the awards have gone from strength to strength since their inception in 2017.

"We have been truly amazed by the volume of effort and commitment from groups and individuals across Northern Ireland from the variety of projects who were nominated and applied," she continued.

"The awards are not only about good outcomes for heritage, but the people behind the projects.

"Those who are making a lasting difference by rescuing and celebrating Northern Ireland's historic environment."