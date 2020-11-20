Hero's farewell: funeral of Enniskillen-born RAF man Bill Eames

Black-masked mourners gathered at St Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen yesterday for the funeral of RAF war hero Bill Eames.

They heard Mr Eames, who died on Sunday aged 97, described as one of life's characters.

Born in Enniskillen in 1923, Mr Eames joined the RAF in 1941 and was posted to the United States for secret training, as America had not yet entered the war. He became a pilot, and was involved in the securing of Pegasus Bridge on the eve of D-Day in 1944.

He received several medals of honour, as well as the British Empire Medal in 2019 for his community work in Co Fermanagh and services to the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), where he was president of the Co Fermanagh branch.

He was also awarded the Legion d'Honneur, France's highest honour, for his role in the liberation of France from the Nazis.

Yesterday's service in the Co Fermanagh town was led by Very Rev Kenneth Hall, Dean of the Diocese of Clogher.

In his address, Dean Hall recalled how Mr Eames had played a huge part in the lives of many people over many years.

Bill Eames

"What unites us all today, family and friends, is the fact that he touched our lives in some way, be it great or small, and many are the better for having known him," he said.

"Bill was certainly one of life's characters - we who knew him will never forget him.

"Right until the very end he maintained his interest in the RAF and flying. He was president of the Royal Air Forces Association, Fermanagh Branch and took part in the Wings Appeal collection every year.

"Bill was still involved with organisations such as the Air Crew Association, Ulster Aviation Society and Ulster Flying Club,

"Like so many, Bill quietly served his country, looked out for his comrades, and managed to survive the untold horrors of the war," Dean Hall told mourners. We thank God for Bill's life on earth - and may he rest in peace and rise in glory."